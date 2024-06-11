Bridgewater Associates LP Has $21.36 Million Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,312 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.21% of Amdocs worth $21,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOX. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 40,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Amdocs by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 45,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,152,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.83.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.76. 19,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.39. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $76.24 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.