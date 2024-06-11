Bridgewater Associates LP Has $21.44 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 84,763 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $21,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of CSX by 450.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Bank of America cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.82.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.65. 429,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,856,981. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

About CSX



CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

