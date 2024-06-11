Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 58,023 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,342 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,023 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $31,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,030 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $254,712,000 after buying an additional 1,491,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $53,019,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $272,551,000 after buying an additional 1,141,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,749,000 after buying an additional 1,130,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $52.44. The company had a trading volume of 245,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,002. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.13. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.62.

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

