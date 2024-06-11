Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 338,136 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 338,136 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $36,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Pfizer by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $16,166,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $28.22. 4,768,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,538,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

