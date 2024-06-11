Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 644,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,591,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.11% of Fiserv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FI. TD Cowen upped their price target on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock traded down $1.86 on Monday, reaching $149.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,725. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.36.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

