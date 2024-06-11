Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,328 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.15% of Albertsons Companies worth $20,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,773,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,785,000 after purchasing an additional 569,770 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,377,000. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,686,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,793,000 after buying an additional 439,271 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 125,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.03. 95,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

