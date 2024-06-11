Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Broadcom worth $657,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $6,296,000. CTF Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. CTF Capital Management LP now owns 32,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $963,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Trading Up 0.9 %
AVGO traded up $13.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,454.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $795.09 and a 52 week high of $1,455.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,339.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,237.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,770 shares of company stock worth $36,242,096. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
