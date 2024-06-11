Broadview Financial Management LLC Sells 666 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Broadview Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.3% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $538.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,087. The company has a market cap of $464.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $520.69 and a 200-day moving average of $501.59. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $539.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

