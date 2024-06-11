Brokerages Set Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Target Price at $4.83

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.83.
EOSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Eos Energy Enterprises
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 15.5 %
Shares of EOSE opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eos Energy Enterprises
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.