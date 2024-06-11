Brokerages Set Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Target Price at $4.83

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

EOSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOSE opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

