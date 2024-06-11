Brokerages Set Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Price Target at $29.80

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

IMNM has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Immunome in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,475.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter worth $1,161,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.85. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 1,829.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Immunome will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

