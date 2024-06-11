BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Atlanticus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95. Atlanticus has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.88.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $290.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,462.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,462.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III purchased 263,432 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $7,431,416.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,432 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,416.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 23.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Atlanticus by 16.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

