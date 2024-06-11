Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.29. 435,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

