Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Shares Gap Down to $17.94

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.94, but opened at $17.36. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 369 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPLP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Capital Product Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital Product Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Product Partners currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Capital Product Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $100.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capital Product Partners stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,697 shares of the shipping company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.91% of Capital Product Partners worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

