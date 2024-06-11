Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$160.00 at Scotiabank

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$157.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$129.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$150.27.

Shares of TSE CJT traded up C$2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$118.85. 22,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,333. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$115.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$114.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.00. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$76.50 and a 12-month high of C$125.44.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$1.15. The firm had revenue of C$231.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.80 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 4.4768237 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cargojet

In other news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. In related news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at C$52,732.50. Also, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

