Caxton Associates LP Buys New Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,000. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.05% of F5 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in F5 by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of F5 by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 87,858 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after buying an additional 51,047 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Stock Down 0.9 %

FFIV traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $165.84. 134,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,371. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $142.16 and a one year high of $199.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.64. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,766 shares of company stock worth $2,026,260. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.10.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

