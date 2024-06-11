Caxton Associates LP Has $24.51 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 165.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,155 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up 1.3% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $24,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $4.00 on Tuesday, hitting $300.18. 796,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $217.77 and a one year high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $14,681,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $14,681,232.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,757,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,778,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,309 shares of company stock worth $40,616,188. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

