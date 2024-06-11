Caxton Associates LP Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 472.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIO. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.67.

Shares of BIO traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,619. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $431.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

