Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 459,713 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 863,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after acquiring an additional 609,954 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRA. Mizuho increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

CTRA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

