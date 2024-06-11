Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,706,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fortinet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,664,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,411,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,595,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,350,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $203,501,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,926,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,313,000 after purchasing an additional 438,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 67,403 shares of company stock worth $4,262,858 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,255,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,537. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

