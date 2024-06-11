Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BATS:CBOE opened at $171.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.38. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 88.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

