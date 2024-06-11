C&C Group (LON:CCR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

C&C Group Price Performance

Shares of C&C Group stock opened at GBX 158 ($2.01) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 167.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 574.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55. C&C Group has a 1-year low of GBX 120.40 ($1.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 178.20 ($2.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £613.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,633.33, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26.

C&C Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a €0.04 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from C&C Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. C&C Group’s payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

Further Reading

