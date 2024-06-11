Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FUN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Cedar Fair Stock Up 0.3 %

FUN opened at $43.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.45. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $45.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 539,352 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,274,000 after buying an additional 2,310,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after buying an additional 1,130,439 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,142,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

