Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.00

Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.36), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.36).
Ceiba Investments Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £38.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.17.
About Ceiba Investments
Ceiba Investments Ltd is a Guernsey based Investment fund dedicated to attract investment and invest in various sectors of the Cuban economy.
