Celtic (LON:CCP) Hits New 52-Week High at $145.00

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 143.80 ($1.83), with a volume of 1844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.78).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Celtic from GBX 182 ($2.32) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCP
Celtic Price Performance
Celtic Company Profile
Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Celtic
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Dividend King ABM Industries is on Track for New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.