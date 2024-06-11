Centrifuge Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $34.78 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $34.78 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 547,699,995 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 547,663,340 with 493,650,505 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.60630839 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $979,628.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

