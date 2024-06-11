Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $256.38.

NYSE:CRL opened at $214.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.84. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

