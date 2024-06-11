Cheelee (CHEEL) One Day Volume Tops $6.54 Million

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. Cheelee has a total market cap of $383.89 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cheelee has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cheelee token can now be bought for approximately $19.84 or 0.00029845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cheelee Token Profile

Cheelee’s launch date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 20.31632518 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $6,866,781.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

