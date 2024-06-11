Chi-Hong Ju Sells 1,895 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chi-Hong Ju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $130,389.84.

Ambarella Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.84. 553,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,776. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 52.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

