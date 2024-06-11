Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Sells 535 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 6.1% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,801,000 after buying an additional 109,357 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS ITA traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.69. 256,726 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.59.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.