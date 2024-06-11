Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Chimerix Price Performance

CMRX stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 291,981 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 22,709 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 211,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 112,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Featured Stories

