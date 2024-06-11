Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.86 on Friday. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $160.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 2.05.
Cinedigm Company Profile
