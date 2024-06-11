Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,785,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,820 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 0.39% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $119,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at about $982,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 40,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,210. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $75.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

