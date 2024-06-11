Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Bought by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $3,955,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,633.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after buying an additional 1,203,933 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,152,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,788,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,809,000 after buying an additional 700,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $18.48. 753,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $473.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLB. Barclays lifted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.04.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

