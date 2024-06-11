Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.82

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 282039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $505.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.97 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.