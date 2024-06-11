Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Up 3.6 %

LODE opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Comstock has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.93.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Comstock had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 474.79%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock

In other Comstock news, CEO Corrado Degasperis acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,272. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,340,000 shares of company stock valued at $523,900 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comstock stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Comstock at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

