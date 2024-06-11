Contrasting Savers Value Village (SVV) & Its Competitors

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Savers Value Village to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Savers Value Village and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savers Value Village 4.17% 12.18% 1.80% Savers Value Village Competitors -20.85% -67.26% -7.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Savers Value Village and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Savers Value Village $1.50 billion $53.12 million 32.02 Savers Value Village Competitors $1.86 billion $28.80 million 8.08

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Savers Value Village’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Savers Value Village. Savers Value Village is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Savers Value Village shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Savers Value Village and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savers Value Village 0 0 9 0 3.00 Savers Value Village Competitors 120 553 474 6 2.32

Savers Value Village currently has a consensus target price of $25.13, indicating a potential upside of 91.36%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 25.40%. Given Savers Value Village’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Savers Value Village beats its competitors on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

