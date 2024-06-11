Contrasting SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) & China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) and China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and China Shenhua Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 China Shenhua Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.80%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than China Shenhua Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and China Shenhua Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 40.05% 5.31% 2.83% China Shenhua Energy 17.97% 13.20% 9.96%

Dividends

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. China Shenhua Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 97.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. China Shenhua Energy pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and China Shenhua Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $618.20 million 4.69 $306.47 million $1.38 11.80 China Shenhua Energy $48.54 billion N/A $9.14 billion $1.73 11.67

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. China Shenhua Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

China Shenhua Energy beats SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical. The Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants and metallurgical and coal chemical producers. The Power segment generates electric power through thermal, wind, water, and gas; and sells electric power to power grid companies. The Railway segment provides railway transportation services. The Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. The Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited.

