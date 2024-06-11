Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,088,802 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 4,903,509 shares.The stock last traded at $8.18 and had previously closed at $8.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CORZ shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Core Scientific

Core Scientific Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core Scientific news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan acquired 65,300 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,884.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan acquired 65,300 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,884.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.