Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Bought by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 220.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,509 shares during the quarter. Coupang makes up 0.5% of Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Coupang by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, Director Neil Mehta sold 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $29,888,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,006,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,754,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,910.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Mehta sold 1,600,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $29,888,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,006,135 shares in the company, valued at $896,754,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,792,618 shares of company stock valued at $33,648,028 over the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,125,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

