CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wolf Hill Capital Management LP

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP decreased its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 183,560 shares during the quarter. CRH makes up 7.7% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.24% of CRH worth $120,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CTF Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,825,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 53,404 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.28.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,014. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day moving average of $75.98. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

