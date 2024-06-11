Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Trading Up 3.1%

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 3,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 23,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.
Critical Metals Stock Down 3.3 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.31.
Critical Metals Company Profile
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
