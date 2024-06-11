Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 232.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 274,535 shares during the quarter. Junto Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Crown Castle worth $45,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.89. 2,137,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average of $106.30. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

