Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.910-7.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.64.

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $100.35. The stock had a trading volume of 540,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,485. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average is $106.30. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

