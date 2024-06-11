Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Down 6.8%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.49. 35,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 473,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Cryoport Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a market cap of $498.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $872,696.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $108,688.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $872,696.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,908. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Cryoport by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in Cryoport by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

