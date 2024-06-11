CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 300,191 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the previous session’s volume of 92,913 shares.The stock last traded at $256.53 and had previously closed at $253.64.
CSW Industrials Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $210.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. Equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.
CSW Industrials Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $257,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,028.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $257,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,028.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,903. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in CSW Industrials by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 591,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 86,427 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth $8,402,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.
