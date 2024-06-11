CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 300,191 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the previous session’s volume of 92,913 shares.The stock last traded at $256.53 and had previously closed at $253.64.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $210.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. Equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $257,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,028.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $257,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,028.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,903. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in CSW Industrials by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 591,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 86,427 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth $8,402,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

