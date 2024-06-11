CTF Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

CTF Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,000. Qorvo makes up 4.3% of CTF Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CTF Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Qorvo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Trading Up 2.9 %

QRVO traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,479. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -140.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average is $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

