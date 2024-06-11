Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells $413,075.52 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $413,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,612.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $1,012,265.17.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55.

Shares of CYTK stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.29. 1,235,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.75. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.33.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Several research firms have commented on CYTK. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.41.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

