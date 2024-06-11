DA Davidson Cuts Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $30.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.36.

BASE opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $913.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $521,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,205,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $521,916.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,205,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $123,624.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,906.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,200. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the first quarter worth $9,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after buying an additional 227,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 204,396 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,504,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Couchbase by 918.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 107,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

