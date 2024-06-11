DA Davidson Cuts Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target to $5.50

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $7.25 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

YEXT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of YEXT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. 1,959,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,487. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.89 million, a P/E ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Yext in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Yext by 17,238.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

