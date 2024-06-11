Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAWN. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $126,597.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,528,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $126,597.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,528,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $160,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,184,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,438.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 185,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,030 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,032,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,575,000 after buying an additional 336,281 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Estuary Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after buying an additional 728,240 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,230,000. Finally, Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $851,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -1.52. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.